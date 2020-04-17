Camden School Board President Martha F. Wilson, 67, a longtime community activist remembered as “a crusader for the city’s children,” died Friday, April 17, at Cooper University Hospital after suffering a heart attack at home.
She was the wife of Camden County Sheriff Gilbert “Whip” Wilson, a former assemblyman. Gov. Phil Murphy called the family to express his condolences, and her death sent shock waves through Camden.
Mayor Francisco Moran recalled her tenacity, integrity, and love for the city and her family. “Martha was a pillar of our community — dedicated to our residents and of course our young people,” Moran said in a statement.
“My wife was a great lady,” said Wilson, 73. “This is going to be a big void for all of us.”
”I’m proud that she was my wife. She made me look good.” He said she always called him by his childhood nickname, “Larry.”
Mrs. Wilson served on the school board for many years, most recently as president of the nine-member advisory board that reports to state-appointed Superintendent Katrina McCombs under the 2013 state takeover of the troubled school system.
Mrs. Wilson backed a controversial $133 million plan approved by the state to tear down the iconic, century-old Camden High School and replace it with a modern school. Construction is ongoing. She helped draft policies credited with reducing the dropout rate and suspensions, and served on the Camden Education Fund, a nonprofit that raises funds for district schools.
”She was a just a caring, warm person,” said Jack Tarditi, chairman of the fund. “She only missed events if she had something to do with her grandkids.”
In a Facebook post, fellow board member Elton Custis called Mrs. Wilson “Camden’s Gem.” County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said “she was one of Camden’s biggest boosters and a crusader for the city’s children.”
”She was the cornerstone of our community and someone you could always count on to roll up her sleeves and get the job done,” Cappelli said in a statement.
Mrs. Wilson and her husband were a Camden power couple. After serving as a city police officer, he was elected to City Council in 1997, the same year she was elected to the school board. He later was elected to the Assembly representing the 5th Legislative District for five years. He was elected sheriff in 2015.
The day before she died, Mrs. Wilson was preparing paperwork to seek reelection in November, her husband said. She especially enjoyed working with parents and students, who called her “Mom,” he said.
Born in Virginia, Mrs. Wilson moved to Camden as a teenager. She graduated from Camden High in 1970 and attended Camden County College and Rutgers University.
After college, she joined Campbell Soup Co. as the first African American employee in the medical department. She later worked at Radio Corp. of America in Cherry Hill in the accounting department.
In 2009, Gov. Jon S. Corzine appointed Mrs. Wilson to a five-year term on the Delaware River Port Authority.
Mrs. Wilson attended Nazarene Baptist Church and Kaighn Avenue Baptist Church. She taught adult Sunday school and vacation Bible school. She also was president of the Deaconess Board and served on the Women’s Ministry.
In addition to her husband of 42 years, Mrs. Wilson is survived by six children, 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were pending.