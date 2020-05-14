Despite fear of possible violence, Rosen and Murphy joined Meredith on June 30, 1967, the sixth day of his march to Jackson, Miss. Unlike Meredith’s march the year before, which had drawn thousands after a sniper shot Meredith with buckshot, the second one attracted a smaller crowd. A New York Times article noted that the VISTA volunteers were among three white youths on the march. The activists took “side trips if we thought there was a good march,” Rosen said.