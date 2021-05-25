A third person has died from a weekend shooting at a birthday party in South Jersey that left 11 others injured, and a second man has been charged in the case, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred just before midnight Saturday at a home in Fairfield Township, a community outside of Bridgeton, Cumberland County.

Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville City, died Monday night of his wounds at Cooper University Hospital, the New Jersey State Police reported Tuesday. The other deceased victims have been identified as Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton.

Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, has been charged with unlawful possession of a gun — but not the homicides, state police said Tuesday.

“The investigation at this time does not reveal that Dawkins is a suspected shooter at the party,” state police said in a statement.

Kevin Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, was the first person arrested in the case. He has been charged with gun-related offenses.

The state police did not say whether the two men were related.