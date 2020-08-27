Fabiana Pierre-Louis coasted to confirmation Thursday to become the first Black womanto serve on the New Jersey Supreme Court.
The state Senate voted 39-0 to approve Gov. Phil Murphy’s pick to be the next associate justice on the the state’s highest court. She will be the third Black judge to join the court in the state’s 244-year history. She also will be the youngest on the court.
“Today is a historic day, ” said state Sen. Troy Singleton, (D., Burlington). He said Pierre-Louis was uniquely qualified and “not just because of the color of her skin.”
Pierre-Louis, 39, of Mount Laurel, will take the seat on the seven-member court being vacated by Justice Walter Timpone, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 in November. Timpone is expected to step down to allow her to join the court’s next session beginning in early September.
Earlier this week, the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved her nomination, clearing the way for Thursday’s vote.
“This nomination is truly a nomination of a lifetime for me,” she told the lawmakers at that hearing.
Flanked by her husband and two young sons, she received a standing ovation as she emerged from the Senate gallery to pose for photographs with Senate leaders after Thursday’s vote.
She is a partner with the law firm Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads in Cherry Hill. She served nine years as an assistant U.S. attorney in New Jersey.
The daughter of Haitian immigrants and a first generation American, Pierre-Louis has cited her humble beginnings for her work ethic. English was not her first language.
She received her bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in New Brunswick and her law degree from the Rutgers-Camden Law School, graduating with high honors.
Pierre-Louis began her career in 2007 as an associate at Montgomery McCracken. She returned as a partner in 2019, handling white-collar crime, commercial litigation, and government investigations.
This is a developing story.