An unidentified woman was fatally wounded in a double shooting Thursday night in North Philadelphia, police said.
A short time later, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot in West Philadelphia.
Just before 7:50 p.m., the woman and a 35-year-old man were both shot in the head while in the 1400 block of North Etting Street. Both victims were transported by police to Temple University Hospital.
The woman, who suffered two head wounds, was pronounced dead at 8:16. The man was listed in critical condition.
Just after 8:15, the 29-year-old man, whose name was not released, was shot several times in the chest while outside in the 700 block of North 46th Street.
Police took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:29.
Police reported no arrests in either case, and no other details were available.