A 25-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting Friday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.

Around 6:20 p.m., the man, who was not identified, was outside on the 1000 block of West Cumberland Street when he was shot once in the chest. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m.

Police reported no arrests, and no other details were available.