A 40-year-old woman was killed in a triple shooting Friday night in North Philadelphia, police said.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the woman was in the 2500 block of Ingersoll Street when she was shot repeatedly, police said. She was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:54. Her name was not released.
Two men, ages 27 and 26, who also suffered shooting wounds, were taken by private vehicle to Temple and listed in critical condition.
No further information was immediately available.