A 35-year-woman was critically wounded in a double shooting Wednesday night at a North Philadelphia playground, police said.

Just after 9:15 p.m. at the Hancock Playground on the 1500 block of North Hancock Street, the woman had just finished participating in an organized kickball game and was seated under a tree with some other people when she was struck in the back by a bullet, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The woman was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital.

A 16-year-old male who was nearby was shot in the shoulder, Small said. The teen was taken by police to Temple and was listed in stable condition.

The shooter was about 75 feet away, Small said. That’s where police found five spent shell casings.

The victims were next to a basketball court and there were around 40 people in the immediate area, Small said.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle.