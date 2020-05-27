Four men were wounded in a possible drive-by shooting Tuesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.
Police responded around 10 p.m. to reports of a shooting at 23rd and Diamond Streets. A 31-year-old man had been shot in the shoulder and he was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Three other men, ages 31, 38, and 41, were taken by police or private vehicle to Temple and all were reported in stable condition.
Police found 21 spent shell casings from two different-caliber guns at the scene. A house was struck nine times by gunfire with one bullet piercing a living-room window. A woman was inside but was not hurt.
Two parked vehicles also were struck by bullets.
Police said at least one shooter may have been firing from a vehicle.
The immediate area is known for street drug sales, police said.