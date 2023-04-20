25-year-old man killed in North Philadelphia double shooting

A 25-year-old man was killed and a second man was critically wounded when they were shot inside a car Wednesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 8:30 p.m., both men were inside a Subaru on the 200 block of West Ontario Street when at least one assailant shot them multiple times.

The 25-year-old man was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m., police said

The second man, whose age was unknown, also was taken by police to Temple with multiple gunshot wounds. He was listed in critical condition.

Police reported no arrests.