Link copied to clipboard
25-year-old man killed in North Philadelphia double shooting
Two men were inside a Subaru when they were shot just before 8:30 p.m. The second man was hospitalized in critical condition.
A 25-year-old man was killed and a second man was critically wounded when they were shot inside a car Wednesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.
Just before 8:30 p.m., both men were inside a Subaru on the 200 block of West Ontario Street when at least one assailant shot them multiple times.
The 25-year-old man was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m., police said
The second man, whose age was unknown, also was taken by police to Temple with multiple gunshot wounds. He was listed in critical condition.
Police reported no arrests.