A 5-year-old boy died after being struck by a car Wednesday evening on a residential street in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on the 6900 block of Eastwood Street, the boy reportedly ran into the street and was hit by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 46-year-old man, who remained at the scene.

The bot was transported by medics to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m.

Police were investigating and no other details were immediately available.