A man and woman were found fatally shot inside a Northeast Philadelphia apartment Friday afternoon, police said.
No gun was found at the scene and police said they did not immediately know the identities of the victims.
Shortly before 3 p.m., police responded to the 9400 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard, where a maintenance worker discovered the bodies.
The man, described as about 50 years old, was found in the kitchen. He had been shot in the head. The woman, who was around 30 to 40 years old, was found in a bedroom. She also had been shot in the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
No other details were immediately available.