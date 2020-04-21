The only evidence that a four-year-old girl had been fatally shot inside a home at the corner of Secane Drive and Dunks Ferry Road in far Northeast Philadelphia just before midnight Monday were the pieces of yellow police tape tied to porch railings and dozens of droplets of bright red blood on the front steps and down the walkway.
By noon Tuesday, nobody had been arrested in connection with the child’s death. Her parents, who along with another man and woman were in the house at the time of the shooting, were at police headquarters being questioned by homicide detectives, police said.
A .357 revolver loaded with five live rounds and one spent cartridge casing was found on a living room sofa, said police, who added that the investigation has determined that it is “extremely unlikely” that the child shot herself.
Investigators have determined that the bullet that struck the child was fired from inside the property, the department said in a statement.
“The loss of a young life is especially tragic, particularly when it is the result of the irresponsible handling of a firearm,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “Our homicide unit is working diligently to ascertain all of the facts, and help ensure justice for the precious and innocent victim.”
Officers from the 8th police district were called to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital just before midnight Monday to investigate a report of a shooting. Hospital personnel told the officers a child had been brought there by a private car and was suffering from a gunshot to the abdomen.
The child was pronounced dead at 12:13 a.m. Tuesday.
Hours later, neighbors said they did not know the family but expressed shock that such a tragedy happened in their community, where shootings are rare.
“How did a four-year-old get shot?” asked a woman who passed by the house on her morning walk. “I was crying last night. I didn’t know them, but it’s so sad now that they don’t have their daughter.”
“I don’t even know what to say, I’m sorry but I don’t. I don’t know who it is, the circumstances, but it’s a tragedy, that’s all I know. My friend from work called me because she knows I live here," said Pat Corrigan, who has lived on the block for 54 years.
“I don’t really know what happened, I was trying to read about it, but it’s scary. Just scary,” said Kate Mihalek, 27, who has lived on the block for two years.