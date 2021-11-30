Detectives were investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found Monday night inside a derelict box truck they used as a home in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

Around 8 p.m., police were called to a former gas station at Bustleton and Unruh Avenues where the truck was parked with the bodies located in the front cab, under the dashboard, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Medics pronounced both men dead at the scene. One was 64 years old. His name was not released. The other was unidentified but appeared to be in his 50s or 60s.

The deaths were being investigated as possibly suspicious because the bodies were positioned in an unusual way under the dashboard, Small said.

People in the area told police the men lived in the truck, Small said. The back of the truck had couches and carpeting.