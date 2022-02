A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle Monday night in the city’s Bustleton section, police said.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the boy reportedly ran out between two cars in a parking lot on the 9900 block of Haldeman Avenue and was hit by the vehicle. The boy was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

The vehicle stopped and the driver remained at the scene, police said. The cause of the accident was under investigation.