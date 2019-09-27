Former Bordentown Township Police Chief Frank Nucera Jr. referred to African Americans as “you people” who should stay out of the South Jersey community, a fellow officer told a jury Friday at his federal hate-crime assault trial.
Det. Sgt. Salvatore Guido was the second member of the beleaguered Burlington County police department to implicate his now ex-chief in a Sept. 1, 2016 incident at a Ramada Hotel where prosecutors allege Nucera struck Timothy Stroye, a handcuffed black suspect.
Prosecutors allege the assault was racially motivated and was excessive force. Nucera 61, is charged with hate-crime assault, civil rights violation and lying to the FBI.
Guido testified Friday that he and another officer had taken Stroye, then 18, of Trenton, and his girlfriend, 16, into custody at the Ramada after a struggle with both. Nucera and other officers responded to a call for back-up. Police were initially dispatched for a report that the couple was swimming in the pool and had not paid their hotel bill.
A 20-year veteran, Guido said he was escorting Stroye in the hallway when he felt “ a force from behind” and saw Nucera’s arm push Stroye. Guido said the impacted pushed himinto the side of a fire door.
”I was like ‘what the hell was that. Where’d that come from?” Guido recalled. “It was uncalled for. It wasn’t needed at all.”
Stroye was screaming at police and using profanity, but posed no threat at that point, Guido said. Prior to his arrest, authorities say Stroye struggled with another officer who needed medical treatment.
In testimony earlier in the week, Sgt. Nathan Roohr, also said he saw Nucera slam Stroy’s head into a metal door jamb “like a basketball”. Roohr also secretly made 81 recordings at the station and elsewhere where Nucera is captured using racial slurs.
Prosecutors allege that Nucera regularly expressed racial animus against black people — casually using the N-word and comparing African Americans to ISIS. Roohr said Nucera ordered him to use his K-9 to intimidate blacks at school sporting events.
“He used to refer to them as ’you people. You people shouldn’t stay out of our town. You people don’t come back here again,” Guido said.
Guido spent about two hours on the stand Friday. His testimony resumes on Monday. The jury of seven women and five men could get the case to begin deliberations by late next week, according to U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler.
Neither side has indicated whether Stroye, now 19, will testify. Defense attorney Rocco Cipparone said a decision has not been made on whether Nucera will take the stand.
In other testimony Friday, Terri Cowen, the former manager at the Ramada, said she filed a complaint with the former mayor after Nucera made a remark to her during the incident with Stroye. She said Nucera asked her ”what kind of people are you renting rooms to?”
“I was angry,” Cowen said, adding that she believed the comment was a disparaging remark about blacks. She said township officials didn’t do anything about her complaint.
The defense has largely contended that Nucera was disliked by his rank-and-file officers who wanted him replaced as chief. Cipparone says Nucera made no admission of striking Stroye in the recordings.
The case, which has been widely followed, differs from most police misconduct trials because fellow officers are breaking the “blue wall of silence” and testifying against Nucera. One expert described it as a “mutiny.”
In fact, Guido said he reluctantly came forward after initially withholding the assault from the FBI during an interview in December 2016. He said he was “afraid to cross” Nucera, whom he has known for 30 years.
”I don’t want to be a part of this right now,” Guido said Friday. “This is hard.”
Brian DuMont, a retired Bordentown Township police officer, said he conducted Nucera’s background check in the 1980s when Nucera applied to join the force. Nucera had poor references, sloppy financial records and he said he recommended against hiring Nucera.
”It wasn’t just one thing. There was a lot,” DuMont said in an interview Friday at the courthouse in Camden. DuMont, a Vietnam veteran from Hamilton Township, said he plans to write a book about his police experience.
Nucera, according to DuMont appealed the decision and was later hired. DuMont, who was his sergeant, retired in 2003 after 31 years with the department.
Cipparone, flanked by Nucera, declined comment and would not let his client respond to the scenario outlined by DuMont.
”I’m not letting him answer any questions. He’s on trial,” Cipparone.
Nucera resigned as chief from the 25-member police department and a dual role as the township administrator in January 2017 after learning he was being investigated. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, a $500,000 fine, and forfeit his $8,800-a-month pension, which has been suspended pending the outcome of the trial.