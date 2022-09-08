After a non-profit collective hacked the membership rolls of far-right extremism group the Oath Keepers, the Anti-Demfamation League on Tuesday reported that of the more than 38,000 members in the country, more than 470 work in law enforcement or are members of the military.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Extremism drilled into data hacked and released by the transparency collective Distributed Denial of Secrets last September. Some members of the Oath Keepers allegedly working in law enforcement include police chiefs and sheriffs.

Here’s what the list means and more about the groups involved:

What is this Oath Keeper member list?

Last September, DDoSecrets leaked a list of the more than 38,000 alleged members of the Oath Keepers in the United States. The list includes the names of people who signed up and paid dues to the organization.

The leak came months after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. Some of those accused of taking part in the riot were members of the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group.

The Associated Press reported that appearing in the Oath Keepers’ database wasn’t necessarily proof that a person was ever an active member of the group or shared its beliefs.

Some people on the list contacted by AP said they were briefly members and were no longer affiliated with the group. Some told AP they were never dues-paying members.

Who are the Oath Keepers?

The Oath Keepers were founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes and are a far-right militia group that recruits current and former law enforcement, military, and first responders. The loosely organized group often touts conspiracy theories and its members vow to defend the Constitution “against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

The group also promotes the belief that the federal government is trying to strip citizens of civil liberties, and promotes its members as a line of defense against tyranny.

What is DDoSecrets?

DDoSecrets is a collective of transparency advocates that specialize in hacking and leaking information to journalists. In the past, DDOSecrets has leaked police files and correspondence among Russian oligarchs and Ukrainian nationalist terrorists.

What is the Anti-Defamation League?

The Anti-Defamation League is an international Jewish organization that specializes in civil rights law. The U.S.-based organization also identifies extremist groups.

What is the ADL’s list?

The ADL drilled down into the massive Oath Keepers database to identify more than 470 alleged members the organization believes are members of law enforcement and military.

This article contains information from the Associated Press.