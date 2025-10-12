A police officer is injured after a man drove through Philly’s Coast Guard Headquarters security barrier

An officer was struck with a surveillance camera after a man trespassed beyond the security barrier at the Philadelphia Coast Guard headquarters on Columbus Boulevard.

Driving a white sedan, the man breached the 1 Washington Ave. facility barrier around 7 p.m. Saturday, entering the grounds and disabling multiple surveillance cameras and communication devices, said Police Sgt. Eric Gripp.

As the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit and Coast Guard personnel responded to the scene, the trespasser struck a police officer in the face with a surveillance camera, leaving him with minor injuries, Gripp said.

A short-lived struggle unfolded between the man and the emergency personnel. Authorities believe he might have been under the influence of drugs. He was transported to an unnamed hospital for evaluation.

The incident is under investigation with South Detectives and the Philadelphia Police Department Homeland Security Unit.