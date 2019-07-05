An off-duty Richland Township police officer was stabbed in the shoulder Friday along Route 309 when he “attempted to make contact" with a suspect in an earlier incident, authorities said.
Stephen Deatelhauser, 45, is to be charged with the attack and arraigned later today, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.
The officer, who police did not identify, was taken to a local hospital with Deatelhauser.
Officials did not immediately describe the earlier incident that prompted the officer to approach the suspect.
This story will be updated after a press conference, scheduled for 3:15 p.m. in Doylestown.