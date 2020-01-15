Police on Tuesday were investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was found in a trash can in Philadelphia’s Olney section.
Officials of a nearby school alerted police after a teen girl told them on Tuesday afternoon that a homicide had happened over Christmas break, police said. Police followed the girl’s tip and at 1:34 p.m. found the man’s body in a trash can at North Sixth and West Rockland Streets.
Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told 6ABC that the girl said the homicide happened in late December, and that she witnessed it.
Police declined to provide any identifying information on the girl or the school, and no other details were released.