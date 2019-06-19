A 27-year-old Mount Laurel man admitted Wednesday to causing a car crash while driving intoxicated that that left his 4-year-old son dead and the boy’s twin brother severely injured, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.
Ossie Thomas pleaded guilty before Superior Court Judge Christopher J. Garrenger in Mount Laurel to second-degree vehicular homicide, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and driving while intoxicated. Thomas was scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 11.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 8 near Rancocas Road and Primrose Lane in Willingboro, officials said. Thomas lost control while trying to make a turn at a high rate of speed and crashed into a wooded area. A blood test showed that he had a blood-alcohol content, .125 percent, that exceeded the legal limit, and had marijuana in his system.