A: I wasn’t really surprised by anything except how robustly medical cannabis was embraced. It was pretty controversial and it had taken a while before it was passed. I also found it surprising that nobody believes it’s a hard drug or should be classified as a Schedule I drug. Schedule I creates a lot of problems in respect to insurance and reimbursement for medical treatments. I could count on one hand how many people didn’t feel this way in a tour of all these counties.