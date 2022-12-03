Philadelphia and New York City police believe that an on-duty Philadelphia Parking Authority worker and a gas station employee in the Bronx were shot by the same person, three days apart.

The shooting in Philadelphia occurred on Nov. 25 in Frankford just below the Market-Frankford Line El train. A video released by the Philadelphia Police Department shows the suspect walking up behind the 37-year-old victim, who is checking vehicles and issuing parking tickets, and shooting him at close range. The victim was hit once in the left side of the neck and is in stable condition.

In a video released by the New York Police Department, the suspect approaches a locked door at a gas station convenience store on Nov. 22 and appears to ask someone inside to open it. When the 49-year-old victim opens the door, the suspect raises his gun and fires twice. The victim was hit once in the left side of the head. He remains in critical condition.

Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said that after the department released images and video of the Frankford shooting, the New York police “immediately” contacted Philadelphia police.

“We shared our investigative data and our surveillance videos, and determined that the offender in the video” was the same individual from the Bronx, Walker said.

Police say that in both instances the shooter appears to be wearing the same outfit: a black or dark blue hoodie, green or gray skinny pants, a dark facemask and black boots and black gloves. Walker said in each case the shooter fires a silver handgun with his left hand.

Walker said both shootings were unprovoked, appear to be have been random and that there were no known similarities between the victims. There’s no known motive for either shooting.

“Just in both cases, they’re working-class people out there doing a job when they’re shot,” said Walker.

Because both shootings occurred near elevated train tracks, Walker said police believe the suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous, could be traveling by rail. Philadelphia police have no information on where he could be but have been receiving tips.

In Philadelphia, 473 people have been shot to death this year, according to police. That represents an 8% decrease in homicide victims compared to this time last year, which was Philadelphia’s deadliest year on record. To date, there have been more than 1,700 people wounded by gunfire this year.