PATCO service in Center City resumed Thursday afternoon after a medical emergency at the Eighth and Market Streets stop disrupted trains traveling between Philadelphia and New Jersey, the transit agency said.
“SERVICE RESUMED ACROSS THE BRIDGE. 8TH & MARKET CLOSED. EXPECT MAJOR DELAYS. Trains are running EB & WB at this time making all stops EXCEPT 8th & Market. Single-tracking in effect. Expect major delays as we resume limited service,” PATCO tweeted at 4:29 p.m.
The emergency drew a large response from police and fire department responders. A preliminary report said a woman was injured on the tracks but was still alive and being transported to a hospital.