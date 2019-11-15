A former corrections officer admitted Thursday in federal court to smuggling drugs to inmates at the federal prison at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in exchange for cash bribes, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.
Paul Anton Wright, 34, of Berlin, pleaded guilty in federal court in Newark to one count of accepting thousands of dollars in bribes for delivering contraband to inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix, Carpenito said in a statement Thursday.
Wright, who worked at Dix from 2014 through April of last year, accepted cash from an inmate’s relative in Philadelphia to smuggle contraband including K2, which is also known as synthetic marijuana, to the inmate, Carpenito said.
Wright is scheduled to be sentenced in February and faces a maximum 15 years in prison.