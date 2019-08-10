To those who knew her, or even just passed by 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia enough, Rhone defined Mount Moriah and cared deeply for the 164-year-old cemetery that spans part of Philadelphia and Delaware County and houses more than 100,000 graves. It was, by all accounts, her project, her refuge, the place she had buried her husband, Gilbert, 25 years ago after he died of a heart attack. She wanted more time to transform its 200 acres into an urban oasis as she led a restoration effort by the nonprofit Friends of Mount Moriah Cemetery, but in February, she, too, died of a heart attack. She was 64.