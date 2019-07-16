Several thousand Peco customers lost power in parts of Philadelphia and Delaware County as the summer heat spiked Tuesday afternoon.
A damaged power pole in the area of 16th and Wallace Streets led to 1,400 customers’ losing service in the city’s Fairmount and Spring Garden neighborhoods, a Peco spokesperson said. Power was restored around 4 p.m.
An underground cable problem in the area of Fourth and Walnut Streets led to 35 customers losing service around 2 p.m. in Old City. The Peco spokesperson said service should be restored by early Wednesday and the utility company could bring portable-generated power to the neighborhood Tuesday night as a stopgap.
Some customers complained that they had been without service since Tuesday morning.
The Tuesday outage was not related to an underground fire that struck Old City on Saturday afternoon, the Peco spokesperson said.
In Delaware County, about 1,200 customers lost service about 2:45 p.m. in the Broomall area. The cause of that outage was still under investigation.