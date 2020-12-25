Heavy, wind-driven rain that poured down across the region Thursday night has left more than 35,000 PECO customers with power outages on Christmas morning, darkening holiday trees and some spirits.
Chester County seemed the hardest hit by the energy outages, with nearly 12,000 customers, or more than 5% of the total customers served, affected Friday morning.
Most of the Chester County customers affected are in Tredyffrin, East Goshen, Easttown, and East Whiteland Townships, according to PECO’s power-outage map.
Peco, headquartered in Philadelphia, serves more than 1.6 million electric customers and more than 532,000 natural gas customers in the city and its surrounding Southeastern Pennsylvania counties.
Less than 5% of customers in the other counties were affected. PECO did not immediately respond to an interview request. PECO regularly updates information on its map. You can find your county and township here.