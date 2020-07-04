Two men, one a pedestrian, have died after a two-car crash early Saturday in Northern Liberties, and a third has been charged with driving under the influence, according to police.
A 2017 Jeep Cherokee, traveling east on Spring Garden Street, hit a 2011 Acura at the intersection of Fifth Street, with police and ambulance called to the scene shortly after 4 a.m.
The Acura is said to have then struck a pedestrian in his 50s in the center median of Spring Garden Street. Taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, he died at 4:34 a.m.
A passenger in the Acura, a man in his 20s, also was taken to Jefferson, where he died at 8:35 a.m.
The driver of the Acura was also injured. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, police said. The driver of the Jeep, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Temple University Hospital, and was arrested.
No other details were available.