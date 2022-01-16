For the first time since February 2016, Penn men’s squash team has defeated Harvard.

The No. 1 Quakers (10-0) took down No. 2 Harvard (5-1) by a score of 6-3 at the Penn Squash Center on Saturday. Penn’s victory also marked the end of the Crimson’s 38-match win streak.

Harvard jumped to an early lead, going up 2-1 on the Quakers after the first three matches of the day. Playing at the No. 1 slot for Penn, graduate student Andrew Douglas lost to Harvard senior and the No. 20-ranked player in the world, Victor Crouin, in four games. Graduate student Yash Bhargava picked up Penn’s first win, defeating Harvard sophomore Liam Rotzoll in five games.

Penn junior Dillon Huang rallied back from a 2-0 deficit against senior Adam Corcoran to win the match in five games and even the standings at 3-3. The Quakers kept the ball rolling to win the last three matches of the day and secure the win. Senior Aly Abou Elenien won the clinching match against Harvard’s Marwan Tarek and moved to 9-0 individually on the season.

Penn will continue its Ivy League schedule on Jan. 16 when the Quakers host No. 11 Dartmouth at 11 a.m.