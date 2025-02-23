After 46 hours of dancing, more than $17 million raised for childhood cancer at Penn State’s THON weekend

Eddie Galang lost track of time after dancing in the middle of the Bryce Jordan Center on Pennsylvania State University’s main campus for more than 20 uninterrupted hours. Balloons and beach balls were flying around, but he was not at a college party.

The Penn State senior was one of 700 student dancers willing to stand for 46 hours from Friday night to Sunday afternoon to bring awareness to childhood cancer during THON Weekend .

“My feet are kind of hurting, but I’m stretching, doing what I can to alleviate the pain,” said Galang of Hatfield, Montgomery County, who had dreamed of being a THON dancer since freshman year.

But all those aches were for a good cause as $17,737,040.93 was raised at the annual event to support childhood cancer research and patient family aid. That surpasses last year’s total of $16.9 million.

Student dancers earn their spot via a lottery they enter by raising money year-round either through organizations, Greek life, or fundraising with a friend.

Some sell cupcakes or make dinners in exchange for contributions. Galang and his THON companion had raised more than $7,000 by asking family and friends for donations. They were among the lucky lottery winners to be on the dance floor.

“It’s pretty hectic, but a good hectic. It just proves that if everyone can come together for one good cause, you could do a lot for the world,” Galang said, holding multiple bracelets his girlfriend made for him to give to the THON children.

Between 2021 and 2023, the state saw nearly 8,000 hospital admissions for children with a cancer diagnosis, according to the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council , an independent group tracking health-care utilization in Pennsylvania.

THON, self-described as the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, gives money it raises to Four Diamonds charity for cure research and to support families whose children get treatment at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. More than $236 million has been raised since 1973.

“Those dollars are providing hope to the patients when regular treatments aren’t working for them anymore,” said Suzanne Graney, Four Diamonds executive director. “They are helping families to receive their care without worrying about the cost [...] to make sure that they have as much therapeutic support as they can have as they face childhood cancer. The goal every single time is for every child to survive.”

Four Diamonds helps about 100 new patients and 500 in continuing care every year, according to Graney.

Throughout the THON event, the arena’s bleachers fill with people standing in support of the dancers and the children’s families. Both the lives of kids who have died and the stories of those who survived are celebrated.

The Abramses were one of the families who took the stage at this year’s dance marathon weekend.

“I am so proud to be the mom of the best teenager in Pennsylvania,” said Alyssa Abrams, holding on to her 13-year-old son, Kionne.

Born in Philadelphia and placed in the foster care system, Kionne was diagnosed with Burkitt leukemia — a fast-growing type of blood cancer — before turning 4. He was declared in remission in 2016.

Through the foster care system, Kionne was transferred to a family in State College, where he met Alyssa Abrams, his middle school psychologist. Once the placement fell through, Abrams and her husband, also of State College, became Kionne’s foster parents, helping him access survivorship care at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in 2022.

Kionne was adopted two years later. More than 50 people, including student volunteers, showed up, prompting the judge to proclaim it the most people he had ever seen at an adoption hearing, Alyssa said.

“Thank you to every person who sent Kionne motivational messages when he switched schools, put together snacks for our drives to Hershey, or showed up for him at his gymnastics competition,” Alyssa said. “We belong to something magical, something that makes a well-deserving kid feel seen, supported, and treasured.”

After 46 hours of nonstop dancing, a pep rally, commemorations, and live music, students and families hugged each other as volunteers appeared on the stage holding signs of the amount raised.

And dancers finally got to rest.