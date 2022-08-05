A school bus driver in Camden County clipped a teenager on a bicycle with the front of the bus on Wednesday, causing minor injuries, then left the scene, police said.

Manuel Rodriguez, 15, told 6ABC he was riding his bicycle across Bethel Avenue on his way to the Pennsauken Skate Park around 5:30 p.m. when the school bus hit him on its front passenger side.

The driver initially stopped and spoke with Rodriguez and his friends, but left the scene before authorities arrived, police said.

“She just ran,” said Rodriguez, who was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and whose bike was damaged in the incident. “Thank God I didn’t get killed.”

Police say the driver and the bus company — Yellow Bird Bus Co. in Philadelphia — are cooperating with the investigation. Neither Yellow Bird nor the Pennsauken School District immediately returned a request for comment.

Police have asked any witnesses to contact the Pennsauken Police Traffic Division at 856-488-0080, ext. 2015.