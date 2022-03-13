Pennsylvania American Water on Saturday advised 14,500 customers in Chester and Lancaster Counties to boil water after its Rock Run Water Treatment Plant near Coatesville “experienced an issue which resulted in lower-than-normal chlorine residuals within the plant.”

The notice applies to customers in Pennsylvania American’s Coatesville system, which includes the City of Coatesville, Parkesburg, and South Coatesville and portions of Atglen, Caln, East Fallowfield, Highland, Sadsbury, Valley, West Caln and West Sadsbury Townships, Chester County. Residents in the Borough of Quarryville and Bart, Colerain, Eden and Sadsbury Townships, in Lancaster County, were also impacted.

Until further notice, customers are advised to not drink water from their taps without first boiling it for a minute and allowing it to cool down. Only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation.

Customers do not need to boil water used for bathing or for laundry, as long as they do not drink it. Customers with home water-filtration systems should also boil their drinking water if they have any doubts that the systems are able to remove harmful bacteria.

Water companies add chlorine during the treatment process to kill disease-causing organisms. The company said that chlorine concentrations are normalizing at the Rock Run Water Treatment Plant, located on Water Works Road next to Coatesville Reservoir.

Pennsylvania American said it is collecting and analyzing water-quality samples, including bacteria samples. Typically water companies collect at least 24 hours of clean water tests before lifting a boil water advisory.

For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com, and select Alerts, or contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 800-565-7292.