In particular, Fetterman is advocating relief for those who did not take a life but were subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of life without parole for felony murder, or participating in a felony that led to a death. Some of those individuals may have committed violent acts, but others did not intend to kill or were not even aware that the victim had died — including lookouts and getaway drivers for robberies that ended in fatal shootings, and burglars and robbers whose elderly victims died from heart attacks brought on by the stress of the encounters.