How to order Pennsylvania’s ‘Let Freedom Ring’ license plate ahead of country’s 250th anniversary

Pennsylvania is revving up engines for the country’s 250th anniversary next year — and your car can be part of the celebration.

New state license plates commemorating the Commonwealth as the “Birthplace of Democracy” are now available to order online statewide, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration announced.

The cream-colored plates feature an image of the Liberty Bell along with the message “Let Freedom Ring.”

Pennsylvania officials announced the new plates last year when launching “Great American Getaway,” a brand campaign aimed at boosting the state’s $76 billion tourism industry.

“The ‘Let Freedom Ring’ designs celebrate Pennsylvania as the birthplace of American democracy and highlight the state’s leading role in the celebrations of the United States in 2026,” a statement announcing the plates last year said.

More than 11,000 people have already applied for and received their plates since last year’s announcement, according to the Shapiro administration. Even the state’s sports mascots, from the Phanatic to Pittsburgh’s Pirate Parrot, got in on the campaign.

Want a plate of your own? Pennsylvania drivers can apply for a standard or personalized “Let Freedom Ring” plate on the Department of Transportation’s website.

Switching to the plates is optional, but expect to see some military and other specialty vehicles without mandated license plate designs get updated with the “Let Freedom Ring” plate in the coming months, according to officials.

Pennsylvania is gearing up for a busy 2026.

In addition to 250th anniversary celebrations, the state will play host to NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball tournament games, the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, and the NFL draft.

The Shapiro administration has designated $64 million statewide for the 250th anniversary celebrations, earmarked for event planning, security, promotions, and tourism.