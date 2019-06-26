For the most part, the texts and emails The Inquirer obtained were about mundane matters rather than dramatic glimpses of government at work — and a share of those messages were redacted, or blacked out, because the officials claimed an exemption from the law, such as attorney-client privilege. Moreover, the Right to Know law does not spell out what kinds of records must be kept — there are separate laws for that — and the officials and their staffs are allowed to decide for themselves.