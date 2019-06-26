HARRISBURG - Chaos reigned on the Pennsylvania Senate floor Wednesday amid debate on a Republican drive to kill a cash-assistance program for thousands of poor and disabled Pennsylvanians, as senators engaged in a rare display of tempers punctuated by loud shouts, accusations and walk outs.
The fight erupted over a hotly contested bill to end the state’s General Assistance program, which provides small, monthly stipends of up to $200 for basic necessities. As Democrats offered amendments to preserve the program, Republicans, who hold the majority in the chamber, took advantage of a moment of confusion and used a technical maneuver to block any changes.
About 11,000 people are enrolled in the program, more than 5,600 of them in Philadelphia and about 1,000 in Allegheny County, according to state statistics.
Pennsylvania’s $40 million General Assistance program is small compared to the scale of other parts of the state’s safety net for the needy. But its advocates say the $200 monthly cash stipends for adults, many of them disabled, helps them pay for transportation and basic living necessities not covered by other social programs.
For a few brief moments, Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson) took over the rostrum in the chamber, where Lt. Gov. John Fetterman normally presides. Fetterman, a Democrat, had briefly walked down to the floor, where senators were shouting, in an effort to broker peace; in his absence, Scarnati picked up the gavel and, with a procedural vote, shut down any possibility of altering the bill.
“He started throwing a fit and came up to the rostrum,” Fetterman said of Scarnati, adding that Republicans “invoked the nuclear option.”
Democratic senators promptly walked off the floor, and when they returned, Republicans voted in near-lockstep to eliminate the program. That again set off a screaming match, with Democratic Sen. Katie Muth of Montgomery County trying to argue against the bill as multiple Republican senators shouted at Fetterman to stop her.
Senate Majority Jake Corman (R., Centre) accused Fetterman of ignoring the chamber’s rules on debate.
“Your job is to enforce the rules of the Senate,” Corman hollered, “not to be a partisan hack.”
Gov. Tom Wolf, who supports the program, must now decide whether to veto the bill — a decision that could impact final negotiations over other parts of the budget.
Some of the chamber’s veteran members said they could not recall a situation like the one that unfolded Wednesday.
Democrats in particular were steamed by Scarnati’s move to take over the rostrum. Drew Crompton, Scarnati’s chief of staff and the Senate’s top lawyer, said the rules allow Scarnati to take over when Fetterman is not physically at the podium.
“It was a bit of a bedlam,” Crompton said of the scene, which he said had left Fetterman — a newcomer to the chamber — unsure of how to proceed. Scarnati, a veteran senator who previously served a dual role as lieutenant governor, took control of the situation.
“This was a unique set of facts,” Crompton said.
Senate Democrats saw it differently. They derided their Republican colleagues for both attempting to slash the program and shutting down debate on the measure altogether.
“They shut down the voice, they shut down the voice of the people of Pennsylvania by shutting down the debate,” said Sen. Vince Hughes (D., Philadelphia).
Added Muth: "Who are we? If you’re not here fighting for the most vulnerable, why are you here?”
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Kate Giammarise contributed to this article.