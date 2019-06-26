For a few brief moments, Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson) took over the rostrum in the chamber, where Lt. Gov. John Fetterman normally presides. Fetterman, a Democrat, had briefly walked down to the floor, where senators were shouting, in an effort to broker peace; in his absence, Scarnati picked up the gavel and, with a procedural vote, shut down any possibility of altering the bill.