In an email statement, his son, Stewart Jr., said: “My family and I already miss my father tremendously. Yet, we all take comfort knowing the positive impact he made on his local community and on Pennsylvania. His forty-plus years in public service are well-known, but we know the true depth of his compassion for everyone he came in contact with. From spending days serving meals to people suffering from drug addiction, to travelling to North Korea to take humanitarian aid to people suffering under a brutal dictatorship, he touched countless lives. That compassion, and his drive to always do the right thing, allowed him to rise above partisanship and be the legislator he was.”