HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania state senator who played a key role in legalizing medical marijuana in the commonwealth was arrested Tuesday on child pornography possession and other charges involving images found on his cell phone.
Sen. Mike Folmer, a Republican from Lebanon County, was charged with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Both are felonies.
“This defendant serves as a state senator and was entrusted to honor and represent his community in the Pennsylvania Capitol. ... I will continue to say it — no one is above the law — no matter what position of power they hold," Shapiro said in a statement. "I will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable.”
Neither Folmer, 63, who was reelected to a fourth term last November, nor his lawyer could be reached for comment late Tuesday.
In a brief statement, the Senate’s two top leaders said they were stripping Folmer of his chairmanship of a key Senate committee and signaled they would be taking “further action.”
“We are shocked to learn tonight of the allegations made against Sen. Folmer,” Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson) and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R., Centre) wrote in a joint statement. “We will fully cooperate with law enforcement regarding this deeply disturbing matter.”
According to court papers provided by the Attorney General’s office, officials received a tip that a user had uploaded a pornographic image on Tumblr, a social media website, involving a young female child. It was later traced to Folmer’s home in Lebanon. Authorities executed a search warrant there Tuesday and discovered two other child pornography images on the senator’s phone.
Folmer, according to charging documents, told law enforcement officers that he had been dealing with personal problems and had received child pornography through his Tumblr blog.
Folmer was one of two senators who led the charge in the state to legalize medical marijuana, a bill that initially faced steep opposition in the legislature. His efforts, along with the efforts of medical cannabis advocates, have been credited with the bill becoming law in 2016.
He was elected in 2006, during a turbulent time in Pennsylvania politics. At the time, incumbent legislators were facing scrutiny for having voted a year earlier to give themselves a pay raise. The vote to approve the pay hike, which landed in the middle of the night, sparked a public outcry and led to a wave of new legislators.
Folmer was among them, beating out then-Senate Majority Leader David “Chip” Brightbill, a veteran lawmaker. The district also includes slices of York and Dauphin Counties.
In the Senate, Folmer is considered one of the chamber’s most conservative members. Last year, during a heated debate in the Capitol, he opposed legislation to allow a two-year reprieve in the statute of limitations for victims of decades-old child sexual abuse to sue their abusers.
On his official website, he touts his “Promise to Pennsylvania,” which includes fiscal accountability in the state budget.