Pennsylvania has awarded the system overseeing its state universities more than a 15% increase, or a $75 million boost, in basic funding, the largest one-time increase since the system was founded in 1983, university officials said.

And that will pay off for students, allowing the universities to freeze tuition and fees for a fourth consecutive year, despite inflation — a move that comes as many other colleges are increasing costs.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education voted earlier this year to freeze the tuition and fees as long as the legislature came through with its funding request.

Chancellor Daniel Greenstein said Friday that the tuition freeze would remain on the books, given that the system’s basic funding allotment will increase to $552.5 million. The freeze is in effect for the system’s now 10 universities, which includes six schools that were integrated into two effective July 1 as part of a plan to cope with a huge decline in enrollment.

The system, Greenstein said, also will get $125 million in one-time stimulus funds to help it continue to redesign how its schools operate and deliver education, including focusing on achievement gaps, graduation and retention rates and workforce development.

Greenstein said he saw the funding hike as a sign of increased political confidence in the state universities, something he has been working to build since he arrived in 2018. The system’s decision to merge Bloomsburg, Mansfield and Lock Haven universities, and California, Clarion and Edinboro was part of an overall effort to show legislators it intended to operate more efficiently.

“This is great for Pennsylvanians,” Greenstein said. “They now have access to continuing affordable higher education that leads to great jobs and great careers.”

In-state students, who make up the vast majority of the system’s 88,651 students, will continue to pay $7,716 in annual tuition and a $478 technology fee. (Out-of-state tuition is set by the individual campuses. The technology fee for out-of-state students is $728.)

The system also will use the funding to increase its financial aid budget from about $100 million to $120 million to $130 million, Greenstein said.

But the system didn’t get everything it asked for. A request for $200 million that would have gone directly to student financial aid was not included in the state spending plan. That would have allowed the system to decrease tuition anywhere from $2,000 to $6,000, depending upon whether the system targeted the money only to students from low-income families or to a broader group that also looked at high-need career areas, Greenstein said.

“We’re going to continue to fight for the other piece,” Greenstein said. “At some point, we have to get at the affordability thing,”

But the money that the legislature provided will allow the universities to avoid devastating cuts or tuition increases, though Greenstein made it clear that schools with declining enrollment will have to continue to adjust.

As enrollment looks now, he anticipates the system will remain flat for 2022-23 or perhaps drop a percentage point. But there’s variation among schools, he said. The 88,651-student system has lost more than a quarter of its enrollment since 2010.

