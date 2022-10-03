Enrollment in Pennsylvania’s state universities has dropped again, but officials are focusing on what they say is a bright spot: The number of freshmen are up for the first time since 2010.

Final numbers won’t be available until a little later this month, but Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, said it looks like first-year enrollment has increased somewhere between 5% to 7%. Current projections show freshmen at about 15,600, he said.

However, it looks like overall enrollment will slide again by about 4.5% to 5.5%, Greenstein said, putting the system at around 84,000 total students. Part of the reason for the decrease is that graduate enrollments have dropped, he said, and smaller, upper-level classes impacted by the pandemic are still moving through the system.

“I want to be really guardedly optimistic, giddy with enthusiasm but super pragmatic about what’s left,” he said. “There’s a lot more to do.”

If first-year enrollment continues at a strong pace, the system’s long-standing decline could finally flatten out by 2026, he said.

The drop comes as many colleges nationally struggle with an undergraduate enrollment decline of 1.4 million, or 9.4%, since the pandemic, according to a May report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. And colleges nationally are bracing for another expected decline in available high school graduates in the middle of the decade.

Some other area universities also are reporting declines this year: First-year and transfer enrollment at Rutgers-Camden last month was projected to be down 27%. Temple University also had reported earlier this year that it expected to be down about 1,500 undergraduates this fall.

For PASSHE, the drop is part of a continuing decline that was happening well before the pandemic. Since 2010, when the system had nearly 120,000 students, enrollment has plunged by more than one-quarter. Last year. PASSHE’s enrollment fell to 88,651, down 5.4%, or more than 5,000 students. It was the largest one-year enrollment decline for the system in more than a decade.

This year’s numbers are the first to come with the merger of two sets of universities complete: California, Clarion and Edinboro, now known as Pennsylvania Western University or PennWest, and Bloomsburg, Mansfield and Lock Haven, now known as Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania.

Greenstein said it looks like PennWest, hit hard by a decline in graduate students, is down about 11% in overall enrollment, while Commonwealth has fallen about 3%.

The mergers drew heavy criticism and protest from some students, faculty, and alumni at public hearings last year, and some faculty predicted the uncertainty around integration would hurt enrollment.

Also on Monday, West Chester University, the largest school in the system with 17,275 students, reported a less than 2% decline in overall enrollment but a boost in first-year numbers. It’s the second consecutive year that West Chester — which before the pandemic was growing just about every year — has had a dip.

But West Chester this year has 3,006 freshmen, the largest in its history and up from 2,628 last fall. That includes a 25% increase in out-of-state students, who pay more to attend, and almost as much of a percentage increase in students of color, the school said.

West Chester cited an 8% decline in graduate students as reason for its overall drop.

“Related to the economy, we are noticing that people going to graduate school are making economic decisions; they are choosing to work as much as they can now,” said West Chester spokesperson Nancy Santos Gainer.

East Stroudsburg and Cheyney universities have shown increases in overall enrollment, with East Stroudsburg showing an exceptionally large first-year class, an increase of nearly 70% Greenstein said.