Pennsylvania’s 14 state universities on Monday launched the first system-wide survey designed to show how welcoming their campuses are to students of color and other groups and how well they respond to complaints of bias.

More than 70,000 students and more than 10,000 employees received emails, asking them to take one of four surveys, depending upon whether they are faculty, students or staff or in a union.

And they’re getting encouragement to fill it out. Some universities are giving students gift cards to places like Amazon, Walmart and Starbucks, while others are handing out T-shirts. West Chester, the system’s largest school, is providing up to three $1,000 scholarships to students, based on participation of faculty and staff.

“I’m excited to share that we have already more than 1,500 responses and that was in just a very short period of time,” said Denise Pearson, the system’s vice chancellor and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

A thousand of those responses came in the first two hours, she said.

Members of the system’s board of governors are expected to hear about the survey at their meeting Thursday.

The survey is the latest step by the system to improve conditions on its campuses, particularly for students of color, who have been speaking out about racism. An August 2020 Spotlight PA investigation found the system had recruited more students from underrepresented groups for its campuses but had failed to support them. While the system’s percentage of students of color had nearly doubled since 2008, their graduation rate was nearly 20 percentage points lower than that of white students, the investigation found.

Since then, the system has set several priorities, including adding more diversity to faculty and students, closing achievement gaps among groups, and diversifying curriculum. The system also pledged to improve campus climate, leading to the survey that has been several months in the making.

“We’ll be looking for themes,” Pearson said. “We’ll be looking for areas for improvement. We’ll be looking for areas we can scale with best practices.”

About 19% of the system’s more than 93,000 students are underrepresented minorities, according to the system’s website, and less than 10% of faculty and staff.

Among the questions, students are asked how responsive their campus is to reports of discrimination and harassment, if they have experienced either and if they made a report, and how satisfied they were with the process. It also seeks to gauge students’ sense of safety on and off campus. Faculty and staff received some of the same questions and are asked to categorize the level of racial and ethnic integration on campus in places like sporting events and whether campus police should be armed at all times.

While the survey will yield system-wide data, it also will be disaggregated by campus and racial and gender groups, Pearson said. Data on experiences of LGBTQ students and staff and other groups also is being sought.

The survey, which is expected to take 15 to 20 minutes, leaves space for open-ended comments. It’s anonymous and is being administered by a third-party vendor. It will be available through March 4, and system officials intend to use the findings, expected to be available by mid-April, to make decisions about improving conditions on the campuses.

The system expects to make some parts of the findings public, but not data about individual campuses, though some university presidents, who will receive reports on their campuses, may choose to release data, she said. First the system will convene a group of faculty, staff and administrators to analyze the data and figure out how best to use it, she said.

Pearson said if the survey yields a 5% to 10% response, that would be good. But she expects better, given the early enthusiasm and support by campus leaders and incentives.

“If I were a betting woman, I would say we’re going to get closer to the 20%,” she said.