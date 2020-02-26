One lawsuit, in Allegheny County, successfully stopped the jail from housing pregnant women in solitary confinement. Another, in Berks County, fought to give women on work release access to the same low-security housing men enjoyed. (A federal judge found the prisoners were facing illegal gender discrimination, however, the county responded to the lawsuit by shutting down the reentry housing for all prisoners, male and female.) In Lebanon County, a woman recently sued the jail for shackling during childbirth, in violation of state law.