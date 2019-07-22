The outage was discovered at 12:30 p.m. at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Thornton, according to a statement issued by David Byrne, the prison’s administrator. Two air-conditioning units were affected: one that shut off Sunday in the medical unit and another that started working at a diminished capacity Saturday in the wing that houses youthful offenders and the Secure Management Unit, a type of solitary confinement.