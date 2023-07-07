Boy, 14, fatally struck by vehicle; police seeking a driver who left the scene

A vehicle fatally struck a 14-year-old boy Thursday night in Bensalem, and police were asking for help locating the driver who left the scene.

Bensalem police on Friday said the boy “possibly” was struck by a dark gray four-door sedan, believed to be a Honda, around 10:15 p.m. on the westbound side of Street Road approaching the Route 1 overpass.

Police said the boy and another juvenile were crossing the roadway mid-block when the sedan swerved out of the left lane to avoid the other child. The sedan possibly struck the 14-year-old boy, who was standing in the middle lane, police said.

The boy was lying in the roadway when a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV hit him, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles immediately stopped and got out, police said, but the male driver of the sedan got back into his vehicle and left before police arrived. The driver of the Hyundai remained on the scene.

The sedan, with possible front-end damage, continued west on Street Road toward Lower Southampton.

Anyone with information can call Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.