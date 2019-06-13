Three former law enforcement officials in a Bucks County township, drunk on power, used their positions to create a corrupt pay-to-play culture that cast a long shadow of distrust among residents, a federal judge said Thursday in addressing two of the men responsible.
Judge Gene E.K. Pratter sentenced Bernard Rafferty, a former deputy constable in Lower Southampton Township, to 18 months in federal prison for his role in a series of criminal schemes masterminded by John Waltman, a magistrate judge that ran the working-class suburb like an organized crime don.
“In a case involving public officials, an entire community is victimized, and that feeling lasts a long time,” Pratter said. “We have to consider the aura of stench that comes to a community when people expected to be selfless in acting for the community are anything but.”
Rafferty, 64, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit money laundering and mail fraud, admitting that he helped Waltman and Robert Hoopes clean $400,000 they believed came from illicit drug sales and insurance fraud.
But, in reality, the source of the funds was a group of undercover IRS agents.
Rafferty’s sentence — which also carries two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service — was far below the four to six years prosecutors initially called for. They credited his willingness to come forward, as well as provide credible information against Hoopes and Rafferty,
Hoopes, Lower Southampton’s former director of public safety, faces a sentencing hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday. Waltman, 61, was sentenced Monday to 6 ½ years in federal prison on a litany of charges.
In addressing Pratter on Thursday, Rafferty profusely expressed remorse, apologizing to his family and friends assembled in the courtroom, as well as to the greater population of Lower Southampton.
“My judgment got clouded from the other two. I know them and their families for a long time, and I allowed that friendship to influence me,” Rafferty said.
He added that Waltman, the judge who helped secure his position as deputy constable, implied that he would lose his job if he didn’t participate in the money laundering.
“It was a tough pill to swallow, knowing that I’d be stripped of my job and my business if I didn’t do as I was told,” Rafferty said, adding that it felt like “a gun was to his head.”
Prosecutors cast doubt on that explanation, saying that Rafferty was an active participant in the scheme, using his business, Raff Consulting, to cut checks that obscured the source of the money. He also celebrated the fraud with the other two and the undercover agents, “toasting their success over dinner,” according to Richard Barrett, the lead prosecutor.
Barrett and his team have said that Hoopes and Rafferty were key members in a network of small-town leaders led by Waltman.
They were particularly hard on Hoopes, the township’s former public safety director, for helping men he thought were criminals launder hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug money.
Last September, Hoopes, 72, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and four counts of extortion. He faces a maximum of nine years in prison for his crimes.
“The breadth and insidious nature of Hoopes’ crimes is substantial and far-reaching. He abdicated his role as a law enforcement officer and betrayed the citizens of Lower Southampton Township,” prosecutors wrote in court filings. “Having taken an oath to protect the public, he turned his responsibility on its head and became a criminal himself.”
For his part, Rafferty, also helped “fix” a traffic citation issued to one of the group’s conspirators in the money-laundering scheme.
The trio were accused of using their influence to carry out five different criminal schemes in Lower Southampton, including shaking down businesses, influencing permit and zoning decisions, and overseeing the massive money-laundering operation.
Hoopes and Waltman took the money in cash-bulging duffel bags during clandestine meetings and processed it in checks cut by Raff’s Consulting.
Prosecutors have said Hoopes used his position as the head law enforcement officer in the township to aid in the deals, picking up the money in his unmarked police cruiser and carrying his service weapon “to protect” the money.
“For anyone who might be suspicious of the illegal activity, Hoopes also created the impression that nothing was awry since a police officer could not possibly be engaged in this type of criminal behavior,” the sentencing memo for Hoopes said. “Of course, the opposite was true: Hoopes was a criminal.”