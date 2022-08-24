Four people were stabbed during a fight at a school parking lot late Tuesday night in Bucks County, and then a house where some victims retreated was targeted in a drive-by shooting, but no one was struck by gunfire, police said Wednesday.

Around 11:45 p.m., Falls Township police responded to the parking lot of Penn Valley Elementary School, where four people were stabbed during a fight stemming from a dispute on social media, said Lt. Henry Ward, the department’s interim chief.

Some of the stabbing victims had retreated to a house on the 100 block of Willow Drive, Ward said. Soon after, a car drove by and about a dozen shots were fired at the house, but no one was hit.

The ages of the stabbing victims ranged from 17 to 24, Ward said. Two victims were admitted in critical condition at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne but were expected to survive, Ward said. The other two were treated and released.

The investigation continued late Wednesday afternoon and no one had been arrested, Ward said.