Detectives were investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man Thursday night in Morrisville Borough, Bucks County, police confirmed Friday.

Morrisville police responded around 8:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting on the unit block of Lenora Avenue and found the man, later identified as Clifton Burgess, inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his head and chest.

Burgess was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The homicide appeared to be domestic-related, police said. No arrests were reported.