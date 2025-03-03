Bucks County SPCA rescues 53 cats being hoarded in a self-storage unit

The Bucks County SPCA reported Monday afternoon that 53 cats and kittens rescued from an unheated self-storage unit late last week were all doing better and their owner was facing animal cruelty charges.

The organization reported on Friday that Falls Township Animal Control discovered the cats being hoarded in a storage facility, later identified as Public Storage in Fairless Hills.

The Bucks County SPCA was notified and responded with a team to rescue the cats and kittens that were being kept in “filthy cramped cages and carriers,” the organization posted on Facebook. Many were sick and some were seriously ill.

On Monday, the Bucks County SPCA posted an update that all the cats were eating well and were being housed at the organization’s two shelters while they recover.

“Many of the cats are being treated for ear mites, upper respiratory infections, and fleas. Several seriously ill cats are quite thin and have ulcerated wounds as a result of having to live in their own filth for prolonged periods,” the Bucks County SPCA said.

“They were housed in the unheated unit for less than 2 weeks while their owner was searching for new housing. The owner is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty and neglect,” the organization said.

The Bucks County SPCA said it did not believe the cats are from the lower Bucks County area. If anyone has a missing cat and wants to check if their pet is among the rescued animals they can file a lost report on the Bucks County SPCA’s website and upload photos.

All the cats were scanned for microchips and the organization found none. Some of the cats are neutered and ear-tipped.