Man in Bucks County dies after getting stuck in wood chipper, police say

A man in his 60s was killed Monday afternoon when he became stuck in a wood chipper in Bucks County, police said.

Emergency responders were dispatched just after 4:40 p.m. to the unit block of Valley View Road in Lower Southampton Township for an industrial rescue, said Police Chief Ted Krimmel.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time,” Krimmel said.

Krimmel referred questions about the incident to the Bucks County Coroner’s Office, which could not be reached for comment Monday night.